Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.22 Million

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.80 or 0.00004669 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Rhodium has a market cap of $2.22 million and $27,527.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00050775 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Bitcoin Rhodium

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,312,610 coins and its circulating supply is 1,232,610 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official website is www.bitcoinrh.org. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Trading

Bitcoin Rhodium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Rhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

