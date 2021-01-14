Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13,186.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $13,186.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 36.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.75 or 0.00300908 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00071148 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00035732 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000278 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000067 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.