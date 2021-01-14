Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $44.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Bitcoin Incognito token can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $95,078.80 and approximately $44.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Token Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Token Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.