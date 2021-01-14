Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.20.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) stock opened at C$2.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80. The stock has a market cap of C$598.35 million and a P/E ratio of -4.89. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.00 and a 12-month high of C$2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.66.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$142.78 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.59%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

