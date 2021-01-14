Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.64

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 2316722 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bionano Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.30.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 749.14% and a negative net margin of 510.42%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNGO. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 849,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 100,001 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

