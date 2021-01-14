Biomerica Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,154 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,851% compared to the average daily volume of 73 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMRA shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities started coverage on Biomerica in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Aegis decreased their price target on Biomerica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

In other news, Director Catherine Coste bought 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $49,595.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Biomerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Biomerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Biomerica by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRA opened at $6.27 on Thursday. Biomerica has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.69 million, a PE ratio of -19.59 and a beta of -0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.05.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 52.42%. The business had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biomerica will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

