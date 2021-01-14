BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Marcus Schulz Sells 293 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Marcus Schulz sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $11,429.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,564.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marcus Schulz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, November 12th, Marcus Schulz sold 1,400 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $45,514.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $42.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. Analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,687,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after buying an additional 503,659 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 845,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,458,000 after buying an additional 165,500 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 406,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after buying an additional 245,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 70,689 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.