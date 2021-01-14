BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Shares Down 11.5%

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) shares fell 11.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.92. 211,861,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 89,407,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Maxim Group began coverage on BIOLASE in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.98.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 541.14% and a negative net margin of 58.34%. The business had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that BIOLASE, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in BIOLASE by 1,908.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 269,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 255,783 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.