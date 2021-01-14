Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 931,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,819,000 after buying an additional 25,995 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 883,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,821,000 after purchasing an additional 28,554 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 400,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,216,000 after buying an additional 13,003 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,389,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 249,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,806,000 after buying an additional 18,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $330.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $155.17 and a twelve month high of $342.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $314.12 and a 200-day moving average of $278.00.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total value of $1,115,244.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,945,795.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,680 shares of company stock worth $15,599,696 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TECH. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.55.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

