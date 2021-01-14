BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.62

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.62 and last traded at $60.62, with a volume of 58276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.95.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBL. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.95 and a 200-day moving average of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. bought a new position in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter.

BHP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.