Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)

ITVPY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ITV from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ITV has an average rating of “Hold”.

ITVPY stock opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. ITV has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

