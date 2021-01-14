Berenberg Bank Downgrades Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) to Hold

Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Keywords Studios stock opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.75. Keywords Studios has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $39.10.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.