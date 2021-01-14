Berenberg Bank Downgrades Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) to Sell

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SEB Equity Research lowered Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

ATLKY stock opened at $55.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 0.97. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $56.95.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 14.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

