Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 2,354 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,830 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 6.6% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $130.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $138.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.61.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

