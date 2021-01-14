BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $30.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. BellRing Brands traded as high as $25.87 and last traded at $25.87, with a volume of 36 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Bank of America raised BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 3.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 49,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93. The company has a market capitalization of $967.96 million, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.69 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

