BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its target price upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.20% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

Shares of BRBR opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $967.96 million, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.69 million. Analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 55,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,070,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,757,000. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

