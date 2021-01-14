BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $312.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.60% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.04.

BGNE opened at $310.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.91. BeiGene has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $322.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.12) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $91.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. As a group, analysts predict that BeiGene will post -17.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,201,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,322,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 91,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total transaction of $21,048,776.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,573,715 shares in the company, valued at $360,443,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,554 shares of company stock worth $50,588,748. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in BeiGene in the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BeiGene by 4.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BeiGene by 10.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,541,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in BeiGene in the second quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

