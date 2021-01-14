BeatzCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19.00 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One BeatzCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $409,894.71 and approximately $19.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00034264 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BTZC is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,197,230,405 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

