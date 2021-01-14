Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target Increased to $1.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $0.70 to $1.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Baytex Energy from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

OTCMKTS BTEGF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.70. 294,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,679. Baytex Energy has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.72.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

