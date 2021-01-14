Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of BXRX stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. Baudax Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baudax Bio will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Baudax Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Baudax Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Baudax Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baudax Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Baudax Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

