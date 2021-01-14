Bath Savings Trust Co Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 102.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 112.8% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 432 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $2,816,401.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 67,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,738,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Argus upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $157.42 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $161.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.40 and its 200 day moving average is $124.06. The stock has a market cap of $178.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

