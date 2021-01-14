Bath Savings Trust Co Makes New $527,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $198.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $199.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.46.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

