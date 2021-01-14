Bath Savings Trust Co Makes New $245,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,864,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,118,000 after buying an additional 3,444,452 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,558,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 426.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,823,000 after buying an additional 1,890,583 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $87,116,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,142,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,918,000 after acquiring an additional 684,198 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.