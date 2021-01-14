Bath Savings Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 31.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.55. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Sunday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.27.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

