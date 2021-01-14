Bath Savings Trust Co Has $829,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,969,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,444,000 after acquiring an additional 186,494 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,990,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Altria Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,787,000 after purchasing an additional 879,355 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,256 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,545,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,173,000 after purchasing an additional 291,700 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

MO stock opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day moving average is $40.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 114.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

