Bath Savings Trust Co Has $314,000 Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2,520.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 355.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.69.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

ATO stock opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.98 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

