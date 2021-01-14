Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,400 shares, an increase of 68.5% from the December 15th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:BSET traded up $2.58 on Thursday, hitting $23.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,574. The stock has a market cap of $232.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $21.49.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 77,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

