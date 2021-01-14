BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) Given a €78.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.50 ($73.53) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BASF SE (BAS.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €64.34 ($75.70).

ETR:BAS opened at €68.03 ($80.04) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. BASF SE has a twelve month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a twelve month high of €69.24 ($81.46). The stock has a market cap of $62.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €63.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is €54.89.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

