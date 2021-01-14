Base Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $127,477.00 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $127,477.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. One Base Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002703 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00031968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00106970 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00059499 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00231581 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000645 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,726.95 or 0.86892155 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 6,413,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,833,548 tokens. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

Base Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

