Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $153.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $151.00. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.18.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $131.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,246. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $149.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.29 and its 200 day moving average is $99.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $617,050.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.