Barclays Boosts SSE plc (SSE.L) (LON:SSE) Price Target to GBX 1,575

SSE plc (SSE.L) (LON:SSE) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SSE plc (SSE.L) to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,625 ($21.23) in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,455.54 ($19.02).

Shares of SSE opened at GBX 1,534.42 ($20.05) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,471.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,347.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.52. SSE plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,057.50 ($13.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,703 ($22.25).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a GBX 24.40 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. SSE plc (SSE.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.69%.

SSE plc (SSE.L) Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

