Barclays Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) a €3.15 Price Target

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been assigned a €3.15 ($3.71) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NOKIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €3.65 ($4.29) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.95 ($3.47) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €3.74 ($4.40).

Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 52 week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

