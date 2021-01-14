Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.15

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.15 and traded as high as $20.12. Bankwell Financial Group shares last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 18,747 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $152.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.