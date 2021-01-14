Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Short Interest Down 46.7% in December

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BKNIY remained flat at $$5.86 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 633. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98.

BKNIY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.

