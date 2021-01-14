Bank of America Lowers Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.24.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $157.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.23. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $165.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $156,286.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,627.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $9,300,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.