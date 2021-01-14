Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.61 Million

Analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will announce $96.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.75 million. Bandwidth posted sales of $62.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year sales of $326.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $326.50 million to $327.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $462.27 million, with estimates ranging from $448.32 million to $484.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAND. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

Shares of BAND opened at $158.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $50.89 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.30 and a beta of 0.59.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 70,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $12,553,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,701,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total transaction of $102,955.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,780.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 248,973 shares of company stock valued at $40,730,555. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 2,264.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

