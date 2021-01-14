Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.93

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.93 and traded as high as $21.97. Banco de Chile shares last traded at $21.83, with a volume of 69,881 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCH. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $517.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.97 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Banco de Chile by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 173,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $587,000.

Banco de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, micro entrepreneurial, and installment loans; and credit and debit cards.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.