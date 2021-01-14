Ballew Advisors Inc Sells 15,189 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ballew Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,189 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.2% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,541,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,503,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,103,000 after acquiring an additional 445,041 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,700,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,205,000 after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,247,000 after acquiring an additional 99,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,292,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,413,000 after acquiring an additional 320,659 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,540,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,109,040. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.23. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.09 and a 1 year high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

