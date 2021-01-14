Ballew Advisors Inc Makes New $356,000 Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Snap by 12.9% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,256,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,885,202. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.45. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $57.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $247,890.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 258,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,889.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $164,518.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,398,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,835,240.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,275,131 shares of company stock valued at $85,331,637.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.69.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

