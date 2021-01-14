Ballew Advisors Inc Has $542,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 51,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,286,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 206,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,669,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.04. 22,661,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,573,328. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $319.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $311.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.561 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

