Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BLDP. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.88 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.06 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 14.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 22,066 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

