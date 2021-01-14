Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Balchem were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Balchem by 4.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,960,000 after acquiring an additional 43,026 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Balchem by 85.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,719,000 after buying an additional 187,946 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Balchem by 4.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 293,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,665,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Balchem by 31.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after buying an additional 48,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Balchem by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,337,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

In other Balchem news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at $996,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

BCPC stock opened at $124.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 0.54. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.07.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.50 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Balchem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.67.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.