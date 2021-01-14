Baader Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) a €40.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) has been given a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €46.25 ($54.41).

Shares of DPW stock opened at €42.22 ($49.67) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post AG has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €38.44.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

