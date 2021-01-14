B. Riley Raises Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Price Target to $30.00

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $17.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on INTZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Intrusion from an “e” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Intrusion stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.73. 3,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,544. Intrusion has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $430.15 million, a P/E ratio of -157.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 179.98% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intrusion will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

