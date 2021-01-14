B. Riley Lowers Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) to Neutral

B. Riley cut shares of Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orbital Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OEG opened at $4.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21. Orbital Energy Group has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 71.85% and a negative net margin of 47.16%. On average, analysts expect that Orbital Energy Group will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orbital Energy Group stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 65,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Orbital Energy Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

