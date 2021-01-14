B. Riley Lowers Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Price Target to $6.00

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $6.75 to $6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Concrete Pumping from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Concrete Pumping from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Concrete Pumping from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.04.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,500. The stock has a market cap of $302.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Concrete Pumping will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBCP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 108.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 39.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the period. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

