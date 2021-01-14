B. Riley Increases NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Price Target to $12.00

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.50) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded NeoPhotonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.93.

Shares of NPTN opened at $9.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $500.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 1.21. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. NeoPhotonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 14.3% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

