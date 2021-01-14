B. Riley Increases MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target to $36.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.92% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $525.16 million, a PE ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 2.24. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.17 million. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 44.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 102,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 31,380 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 118.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

