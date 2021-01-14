B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Edap Tms in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Edap Tms’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EDAP. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Shares of Edap Tms stock opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $186.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 1.92. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Edap Tms by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 28.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edap Tms by 125.8% in the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 460,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.