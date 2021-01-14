B. Riley Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biomerica in a report issued on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Biomerica’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 52.42% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Biomerica in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Aegis lowered their target price on Biomerica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRA opened at $6.27 on Thursday. Biomerica has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.69 million, a PE ratio of -19.59 and a beta of -0.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Biomerica by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Catherine Coste bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $49,595.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

